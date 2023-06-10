So far 53 people from Bihar have died in the Odisha train tragedy, 26 of the 62 injured have been sent home

Patna. The Disaster Management Department has issued a press release on Saturday saying that 53 people from Bihar have died so far in the train accident in Odisha. According to the department, DNA tests of 16 relatives have been conducted to identify the missing persons. After contacting the relatives of the remaining three missing persons, they are being sent to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for the test. The team has met the injured passengers admitted in the hospital.

26 out of 62 injured were sent home

So far 26 out of 62 injured have been sent home. At present, the number of injured passengers being treated in various hospitals of Odisha is 36. 19 passengers from Bihar have been reported missing. According to the department, 96 passengers have been sent home till late Saturday evening.

Action taken to take the dead bodies to the relatives

Among the 53 dead in the report, Muzaffarpur nine, Madhubani seven, East Champaran six, Bhagalpur seven, Purnia three, West Champaran three, Jamui three, Khagaria three, Nawada two, Darbhanga two, Samastipur two, Banka one, Begusarai one, Gaya one, Saharsa One is dead from Sitamarhi and one from Munger. In coordination with the Balasore district administration, action has been taken to take the bodies of the deceased to their relatives. At the same time, so far 26 out of 62 injured have been sent home.

Number of injured passengers 36

On the other hand, till now 19 passengers of Bihar have been reported missing. The relatives of the missing persons are being contacted by the State Emergency Operation Center and are being sent to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for DNA test.