So what is BAU’s Veterinary College will be closed? VCI team warned, know what is the matter

The team of Veterinary Council of India (VCI) has expressed concern and displeasure over non-appointment of regular teachers in Veterinary College under BAU. VCI member Dr. Amit Nayan, after inspecting the college for two days (12 and 13 June 2023), said that it is surprising that there are 14 posts of Associate Professor in such a big institution and all are vacant. Of the total 80 posts of teachers, more than 46 are vacant.

It is a wonder how the studies are going on without regular teachers. Dr. Nayan has warned that if regular teachers are not appointed this year, the college will have to be closed. He expressed his displeasure on seeing the old equipment in the college lab. Said that new technology is coming in Veterinary Science and the students here are experimenting with old equipment only. Dr. Sushil Prasad, Dean of the Veterinary College, told the team that a tender has been floated for the purchase of equipment, the purchase of new equipment will be possible as soon as the funds are received.

Inspection of hostel, playground and others also done:



The VCI team member also inspected the class room, hostel, play ground, gymnasium and operation site etc. of the college. During the inspection, Dr. Nayan found that out of total 80 posts of regular teachers in the college, 54 teachers are teaching. In which 34 teachers are regular, while the rest are on contract and are vacant.

There are 17 PG departments, but only 15 are operational, while PhD is being done in only four departments. Regarding the appointment of teachers, the college administration told that the appointment is done here through JPSC, the proposal has been sent in the year 2017, while the commission has just started its process. On this, the member said that only universities have the right to make appointments in the whole country, it should be done here too.

Emphasis on making another girls hostel:

The member found that four girl students were staying in one room in the girls hostel. Seeing this, he insisted on the construction of another girls hostel.