‘So will the PM of Pakistan inaugurate the Parliament House’, Congress leader gave such advice to the opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country’s new Parliament House on May 28. But before this the opposition party has started opposing it. 20 opposition parties have announced a collective protest against the inauguration ceremony. The opposition parties are adamant on the demand that the President should inaugurate the new Parliament House. A leader of the Congress party involved in the protest has given advice to all the opposition parties. Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that if the Prime Minister of the country does not inaugurate the Parliament House, then will the PM of Pakistan?

Opposing Modi is fine, but opposing the country is not correct: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam tweeted in the midst of protests over the inauguration of the new Parliament House and said, “Opposition to Modi is fine, but opposition to the country is not proper.” In a conversation with news agency ANI, he said, Parliament is India’s heritage, not BJP’s. He further said, the Parliament of India will not be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, so will it be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan? We have the right to oppose Modi but it is not right to oppose the country. I appeal to the opposition to reconsider their decision.

Congress, including 20 opposition parties announced to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building

Twenty opposition parties, including the Congress, have announced a collective boycott of the inauguration ceremony of the new building of Parliament. The opposition alleges that the spirit of democracy has been removed from Parliament under the present government at the Center and the unseemly act of keeping the President away from the function is an insult to the highest constitutional post and a direct attack on democracy.

#WATCH , If the Parliament of India will not be inaugurated by the PM of India, will it be inaugurated by the PM of Pakistan? We have the right to oppose Modi but it is not the right to oppose the country. I appeal to the opposition to reconsider its decision: Acharya Pramod

These parties including Congress boycotted

Congress, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI), Samajwadi Party (SP), National Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India (CPI) have announced to jointly boycott the inauguration ceremony. Indian Union Muslim League, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, National Conference, Kerala Congress (Mani), Revolutionary Socialist Party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Rashtriya Lok Dal were among the parties that jointly boycotted the event. Are included. Apart from these, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also announced to boycott the inauguration ceremony.