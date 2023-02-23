Sobyanin congratulated Russians on Defender of the Fatherland Day

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin congratulated veteran Muscovites, military personnel and participants in the special military operation (SVO) on February 23 on Defender of the Fatherland Day.

“I cordially congratulate you on the Defender of the Fatherland Day. This holiday takes on a special meaning these days, when the Russian Armed Forces are fighting for the security and sovereignty of our country,” Sobyanin said in his Telegram channel.

As the mayor of the capital pointed out, military personnel, volunteers and mobilized people are currently showing courage and heroism, bravely defending the inhabitants of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

The mayor wished the fighters good spirits and successful completion of all the tasks facing them.

Earlier that day, the crew of Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) consisting of Sergei Prokopiev, Dmitry Petelin and Anna Kikina congratulated the Russians on the holiday. Kikina called the servicemen defending the Russian borders real heroes and wished them health, happiness, success and fulfillment of all desires.

On February 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a speech at a concert at Luzhniki, noted that the entire Russian people are the defenders of the Fatherland. He added that right now in the historical territories of Russia there is a battle for our people, and today the whole country supports them.

In turn, in his speech on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day on February 23, the head of state also noted the feats of veterans and said that the current generation of the Russian military cherishes the traditions of their grandfathers and great-grandfathers.

Every year on February 23, Russia celebrates an important public holiday – Defender of the Fatherland Day. In Moscow, fireworks on the occasion of February 23 will be launched at 14 venues at 21:00. A total of 30 volleys are planned.