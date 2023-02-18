Sobyanin introduced the Moscow transport standard in Lugansk

In Lugansk, the work of public transport was adjusted to the standards of Moscow, said the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin.

“There are four routes <…> with control over the implementation of the schedule and transport work. 50 modern low-floor buses have been launched, which are available for people with limited mobility; equipped with validators, the GLONASS system (global navigation satellite system. – Ed.),” the mayor of the capital said in a message on the Telegram channel.

Sobyanin also emphasized that buses equipped with air conditioning and a system of information about the route and stops run according to a clear schedule from 05:00 to 22:00. The movement of all buses can now be monitored on the map online.

In addition, the fare can now be paid with a Troika card, and the account can be replenished through the application on the phone. A single brand and website have been created, the mayor added.

Sobyanin added that similar work is planned in Donetsk.

On February 16, it was reported that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin instructed the Ministry of Construction to approve plans for 2023–2025 for the construction of housing, roads and social infrastructure in new regions of the Russian Federation by March 3.

A day earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that work to restore the social sphere is already underway in new regions of the country, despite all the difficulties.

The transition period, during which the Russian authorities must resolve all issues related to the integration of the four new regions, will last until January 1, 2026. According to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the acceleration of integration processes will be the best response to the unfriendly actions of the West.

The Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions became part of the Russian Federation following the results of referendums held from 23 to 27 September.