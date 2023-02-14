Sobyanin named the most important road projects in Moscow in 2023

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin spoke about the construction of high-speed highways that will appear in the city in 2023. This is reported on website City Hall on Monday, February 13th.

According to the official, several projects are planned to be completed at once, including the Moscow High-Speed ​​Diameter (MSD), several interchanges on the Moscow Ring Road and the Southern Rokada. Thus, highways, together with previously built roads, will form the Fourth Transport Ring and create a new transport reality for millions of metropolitan drivers. NSN.

The length of the Moscow High-Speed ​​Diameter will be 68 km, it will run from the Businovskaya interchange to Varshavskoye Highway with a branch towards the future federal highway to Kazan. The mayor recalled that the route participant had already been put into operation.

“By the end of the year, we plan to open traffic along the southern section of the MSD from the Entuziastov highway to the Moscow Ring Road in the Varshavskoye highway area,” Sobyanin was quoted as saying by the city news agency. “Moscow”.

In January, a MSD section from Pokrovskaya Street to Zeninskoye Highway was opened in the capital. By the end of the year, it is planned to complete the connection of this highway with the Kazan route in the southeast. It is also planned to build a section from Lukhmanovskaya Street to Pokrovskaya Street, as well as a bridge across the Pekhorka River, the website reports. kp.ru.

In total, 219 km of roads and 141 artificial structures were built in the capital as part of the MSD, writes RT. Among them are 103 flyovers, 24 overpasses, nine bridges and five tunnels, the website clarifies. aif.ru.

In addition, the formation of the Southern Rocade will be completed in 2023. Now 32.5 km of the highway has been put into operation on the highway, writes RIAMO. Also in 2023, it is planned to complete the reconstruction of interchanges on the Moscow Ring Road.

On February 9, Andrei Bochkarev, deputy mayor of the capital for urban planning policy and construction, said that the readiness of the tunnel-type overpass in the southern section of the Moscow High-Speed ​​Diameter (MSD) from the Paveletsky direction of the Moscow Railway (MZD) to the Moscow Ring Road is estimated at 80%.

According to him, the construction of the overpass has reached the finish line.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

