Sobyanin spoke about the reconstruction of the South River Station

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday, February 18, announced that the large-scale reconstruction of the Southern River Station was almost completed.

It is noted that the restoration of the building began in April 2021. At the moment, the station is almost ready both outside and inside.

“Already this spring, pleasure boats will again depart from the South River Station. And in the same year, it will become one of the largest stops on the regular water route “Pechatniki – Avtozavodsky Bridge” – told Sobyanin on the official website.

According to the mayor, five berths will be arranged on the embankment for ships of various classes – from small pleasure trams to cruise ships. They will also replace the outdated railing with a modern one and install powerful lanterns with energy-saving lamps.

Last year alone, the restored Northern River Station received more than 2.6 million guests. This success inspired the revival of the South River Station, which fell out of Moscow’s public space more than 25 years ago, the mayor noted.

The renovated station will house an exposition of the Museum of Transport, and from the observation deck on the roof you will be able to enjoy views of the river and the Dream Island amusement park located next door. The city authorities also intend to create a comfortable space for rest and waiting in front of the station building, the area of ​​​​which will be almost 800 square meters. m.

On February 13, Sobyanin announced that Moscow had begun construction of the ZIL metro station, which would be the beginning of the Troitskaya Line. He noted that the station will be built as part of the reorganization of the territory of the former ZIL automobile plant.

According to the mayor, in the coming years, the construction of two important facilities will be completed here – a new highway along the embankments of the Moskva River with a bridge across the Novinki backwater and the new Troitskaya metro line. It is specified that the completion of the construction of the entire Troitskaya branch is scheduled for the end of 2024.