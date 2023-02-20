Social activists counted the number of executed orders from the message-2021

The instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin based on the results of the message to the Federal Assembly in 2021 have been implemented almost in full: half of them are being carried out successfully and on time, a third have already been completed. Such data was presented to Izvestia in the press service of the Popular Front. In the performance of about 18% of the tasks, difficulties arose to one degree or another.

“Literally, for each item on the list of instructions, we see that the task has either been solved, or there is serious progress towards its implementation. Of course, such large-scale work cannot be carried out without shortcomings, and for us, even one hospital that was not built on time is a reason to ring the bells. But at the same time, we see the desire of the government to solve the emerging difficulties as quickly and efficiently as possible, ”Mikhail Kuznetsov, head of the Narodny Front executive committee, told Izvestia.

So, as of February, out of 67, 21 (31.3%) have been fully implemented, 34 (50.7%) are being successfully implemented, five (7.5%) still have slight backlogs. At the same time, seven (10.5%) instructions are being implemented with difficulty: the main reason for this is sanctions pressure, social activists explain.

All presidential instructions in the field of supporting families with children have been successfully fulfilled. In the healthcare sector, positive intermediate results are also noted: primary vascular departments have been re-equipped in the regions, the fleet of ambulances in rural areas is regularly updated, and in-depth medical examinations have been introduced for Russians.

However, in a number of areas, the performers encountered difficulties. Thus, the implementation of the social treasury system has not yet been fully implemented, in which all federal benefits, pensions, and other allowances will be issued and paid in the “one window” mode. Public activists fix certain difficulties in the implementation of the program for the prevention and treatment of hepatitis C.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Exact on time: how many instructions of the message-2021 were completed