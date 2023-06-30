Social Media: Case filed in Aligarh in case of indecent remarks on Chandrashekhar Azad, demand for arrest

Aligarh. In Aligarh, a case has been registered at Harduaganj police station for making indecent comments on Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad. This action has been taken in the matter of using indecent language on social media and addressing Dalits by abusing them. Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar was attacked on June 28. He was injured in this. Lavkush Bajrangi, a resident of Nidhauli area of ​​Chharra Vidhansabha, had made an indecent comment on Facebook regarding this incident.

Indecent comment on social media

In this case, District President of Azad Samaj Party Aligarh Pawan Kumar lodged a complaint at Harduaganj police station regarding use of indecent language and addressing Dalits with abuses. The District President of Azad Samaj Party has demanded legal action against Lavkush Bajrangi for making indecent comments on Facebook and arrest him. He said that the atmosphere of unrest should not spread in the society. He said that if the police do not make arrests, then they will be forced to protest and agitate.

Police started searching for the accused

Station Harduaganj police in-charge Veer Raj Singh said that a case has been registered against Luv-Kush Bajrangi for commenting indecent language on Facebook. This case was registered under section 505 of IPC. Under which a case has been registered for humiliating any caste, religion, language, group, or place, increasing fighting or disturbing social peace. The police has started searching for the accused.