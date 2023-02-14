Socialist-Revolutionaries offered to give foreigners the jobs of fugitive Russians – DOS

February 14, 2023, 18:09 – BLiTZ – News According to Rosstat, the population of Russia decreased by 555 thousand people over the past year. At the same time, the country maintains a relatively low birth rate of 1.4, and there is a shortage of qualified personnel in technological fields. There is a demographic challenge. Meanwhile, thousands of residents of Western countries, tired of the politics of their states, want and are already ready to immigrate to Russia, but face certain barriers.

To overcome these barriers, on Valentine’s Day, the State Duma of the Russian Federation hosted a conference “Immigration to Russia from the West. Problems and Prospects”. The conference was attended by State Duma deputies, social activists, as well as representatives of the American public who have already moved or wish to move to Russia due to discrimination against Christian values ​​in the US and Europe.

In addition to questions about the relocation of Western migrants to the Russian Federation, the participants in the discussion raised the issue of replacing the departed domestic workers in IT and creative industries with Western migrant specialists.

Will American and European IT specialists be able to replace Russian relocators, as well as what else migrants from the West can do in Russia – read more in the material of the BLiTZ.

Dmitry Gusev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Control Committee, recalled that Russia already has a positive experience in resettling migrants from Europe. Thus, the lands of Novorossia and the Volga region were developed and cultivated by German migrants who arrived in the Russian Empire after the Manifesto of Catherine the Second “On the arrival of foreigners in Russia and those who left Russia.”

Gusev emphasized that 15 million hectares of land in Siberia and the Far East are not cultivated and are not cultivated – and this is 8% of all agricultural land in Russia. Migrants from the West could just start developing these territories, he added.

“We can again accept immigrants from Europe and the USA. Those who are tired of the imposed double standards, aggressive LGBT propaganda and the virtual absence of freedoms. We will accept those who are ready to swear allegiance to Russia, learn the Russian language, accept our culture and become Russian,” the deputy said.

The parliamentarian noted that many iconic figures of Russian culture and history had foreign roots. Among them: Vladimir Dal, Afanasy Fet, Denis Fonvizin, Marina Tsvetaeva and even German Gref.

“Russian is not blood, it is culture and land. Our people will accept from Europe and the USA those who do not need money and power, but freedom, culture, tranquility, fortitude and God, ”concluded Dmitry Gusev.

After Gusev, another deputy of the State Duma spoke – the initiator of the conference, Dmitry Kuznetsov. He declared:

“Everything should be for love. There is no need to persuade the relocant to return if he does not like Russia. It is better that we help migrants from the West who are striving for us.”

The residents of Western countries who wish to move to Russia spoke directly at the conference. So, Nikolai Shores, an American IT specialist, told how he was harassed at work for refusing to speak out in support of LGBT people.

As a result of the discussion, the participants formed proposals on the conditions for the resettlement of Western migrants to Russia and sent them to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and also created a Coordinating Headquarters for Assistance to Foreign Settlers.

Earlier on the air of the News, the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Social Policy, Yaroslav Nilov, called for the Russians to leave the labor market.

