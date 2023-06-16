Solar park scheme will start in all 24 districts of Jharkhand in three months, CM Hemant Soren gave these instructions

Ranchi: CM Hemant Soren, while reviewing important schemes of 12 departments, asked the Deputy Commissioners to provide at least 5 acres of land at one place in their respective districts. Solar park scheme will be started on this land within the next 3 months. The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners to identify all types of government lands and put up government boards there.

Complete the target of Birsa Green Village Scheme

In the Birsa Green Village Scheme, a target of 1 lakh acres per year was set, but you have brought it down to 25 thousand acres per year. Take this target to 50 thousand acres this year at any cost. 3 months work. Everyone should be engaged in this. I think the agriculture department also has the money to build nurseries, you should ensure that one nursery is started in each farmer’s school. set aside money for this

CM Hemant Soren said – Increase the number of Pragya centers in rural areas, do not have to go round the block

Distribute plants through ration dealer

CM Hemant Soren said that arrangements should be made for two fruit trees for each ration card holder family. Distribute it in the entire state by fixing a date through the ration dealer. So far the target of a playground in the Panchayat has not been fulfilled. The percentage that we are seeing and we are also saying that there is 81% achievement is good, but what is the other side? You have not been able to make a playground in the Panchayat in your districts in 3 years. Improve work. Approve 1-1 new playground in each panchayat. Next time in the review, we want to see 2 playgrounds completed per panchayat.

CM Hemant Soren gave instructions, give pre matric and post matric scholarship amount to students soon

Create one club in every panchayat in three months

Make arrangements to plant saplings around each playground in this rainy season. Siddho-Kanho club was to be formed in every village under MNREGA. So far, not even one has been built across the state. I would request that in the next three months, one club should be formed in each panchayat. My plan is that these clubs will be given the responsibility of maintaining the Poto Ho playground and every year some amount will also be given for sports material. The game of Kuan is very old in Jharkhand. Get the site inspected, only then approve the well. All 1 lakh wells should be approved in the next 3 months. The Deputy Commissioner will take special interest in this.

Connect 5 lakh farmers with KCC

CM said that we have made good progress in giving Kisan Credit Cards. In June-July farmers are in great need of credit. You guys make a program for 15 days. In the meantime connect at least 5 lakh farmers with KCC. Work will have to be done properly in Jal Jeevan Mission. Otherwise, this scheme will prove to be a curse for a state like Jharkhand. All of you should pay special attention to the excellent school. There SMC should do its work smoothly, there should be cleanliness, mid-day meal should be provided. Here, on animal insurance, the CM said that all districts will send reports related to animal insurance within 7 days and the Deputy Commissioner should pay some attention to this subject in his district.