Solar water towers installed in the villages of Garhwa started breaking within 5 years, how will the villagers get water?

Garhwa, Piyush Tiwari: Solar water towers installed in the villages to provide pure drinking water to the villagers of Garhwa have started dying within four-five years of installation. Due to the use of substandard material in the water tower installation, this scheme has reached the verge of failure in the district. Each solar water tower has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3.84 lakh, but out of this an amount of Rs 64 thousand has also been kept for water tower repair for five years. Because of this, at present 1010 water towers are lying damaged in the district.

Despite the amount of repair, the water tower has been lying bad for years

Despite the provision of repair amount in the panchayats, many water towers are lying defunct since a year. Due to the high amount spent in them, it has become a compulsion to leave them spoiled. Installation of solar water tower has been started from the year 2018-19 with the amount of 14th and 15th budget. At present, a total of 2825 water towers have been established in the district. An amount of Rs 90.40 crore has been spent on their installation.

At present only 1815 water towers are working.

According to the departmental figures, out of this only 1815 water towers are working. While the remaining 1010 water towers are lying damaged. This figure belongs to the department. The ground situation is likely to worsen further. Apart from this, 145 water towers have also been installed in the district under the special central assistance item, but the department does not have the list of how many of them are defective at present.

what is solar water tower

Summersable has been put in the handpump already buried in the solar water tower and a tank of 1000 liters has been placed on top of it. Solar is installed on top of the tank. Water from it goes into the tank through solar and after that people fill water from the tap taken out of the tank. All these solar water towers have been installed through the chief with the amount of 14th and 15th budget. The amount for its repair has also been made available to the Panchayat, as well as the responsibility of other maintenance has also been assigned to the chief.

Suspicion of diversion of maintenance tax amount on paper only

The manner in which disturbances have been done in the installation of solar water tower. The same type of disturbance is happening in its maintenance as well. Due to the bad condition of about 40 percent of the solar water towers in the district, it is being emphasized that the amount of maintenance is not being distributed anywhere. It may be known that an amount of Rs 64 thousand has been made available for each water tower for maintenance.

Block wise status of solar water tower in Garhwa district

Out of 20 blocks of Garhwa district, maximum number of solar water towers have been installed in Garhwa block. But, more than half of the solar water towers of Garhwa block are bad.

Block : Number of water tower : Working

Garhwa : 527 : 255

Sigma : 61 : 48

Rank : 177 : 128

Ramna : 93 : 63

Ramkanda : 98 : 47

Nagaruntari : 135 : 88

Meral : 293 : 180

Medium : 112 : 55

Bitter gourd : 103 : 54

Ketar : 135 : 83

Kandi : 248 : 154

Dhurki : 128 : 48

Dandai : 137 : 86

Danda : 31 : 13

Chinese : 106 : 83

Vishunpura : 74 : 44

Bhavnathpur : 139 : 137

Bhandaria : 148 : 115

Badgad : 91 : 76

Bardiha : 87 : 58

