February 20, 2023, 04:54 – BLiTZ – News

The head of the Snigirevka district, Yuriy Barbashov, shared information that the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed reprisals against a citizen who lived on the territory of Snigirevka. Information about this is distributed by RIA Novosti.

The representative of the local authorities pointed to the fact that the Nazis who occupied the territory of the settlement shot a civilian in his personal garage.

“In the period from 10 to 12 November (2022), this man was tortured and killed in the garage of his own house by representatives of the Ukrainian armed groups. In this case, a criminal case will also be opened by Russian law enforcement agencies, ”RIA Novosti quotes the text of his statement.

He drew attention to the fact that such actions do not have a statute of limitations, and every Ukrainian military who acted in this way will be punished.

Recall that the offensive actions of the Russian Federation in relation to the city of Artyomovsk occupied by the Kyiv regime do not stop. Information about this is distributed by an online publication.

The text of this publication says that volunteer units managed to break through the defensive lines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, finding themselves near the settlement of Berkhovka and the rear positions of the defending enemy. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.