February 24, 2023, 16:27 – BLiTZ – News

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian troops have lost seven large ammunition depots in Avdiivka and six more settlements, which was a serious blow to the enemy, said Evgeniy Mikhailov, an expert on interethnic conflicts. Writes about it “360”.

According to Mikhailov, the situation for the Ukrainian troops is also deteriorating against the backdrop of a general shortage of ammunition on the balance sheet of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Information from a number of sources indicates that for every 100-120 shots of the Russian Armed Forces and allied forces, Ukrainian troops can fire a maximum of 10-14.

This indicates an acute shortage of additional supplies of shells to the front line from the Ukrainian army, Mikhailov said.

The analyst added that at the moment the main achievement of the Russian forces is the lack of breakthroughs by the Ukrainian army.

However, according to the expert, allied forces are still actively advancing near Artemovsk, but it is too early to talk about the final success of Russia in the Donbass. The military expert noted the problems faced by the Ukrainian security forces, from the lack of proper nutrition and medical support to constant enemy fire, which makes their situation quite difficult.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.