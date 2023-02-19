In the Chernihiv region, Ukrainian militants received a warning not to take food and water from local residents. This was reported on February 19 by the agency “RIA News” with a link to the source.

According to him, the corresponding warning followed the incident with the poisoning of 40 militants of one unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in early February. Then employees in the Chernihiv region accepted semi-finished products from volunteers, after eating which they experienced symptoms of poisoning.

“In this regard, all military personnel in the region are prohibited from accepting food and water from local residents,” the source said.

As the Ukrainian prisoner of war Ivan Vasilenko from Poltava said on February 17, volunteers, together with humanitarian aid, supply drugs to the front. Only in his platoon there were five people who regularly used drugs with him, drank alcohol, Vasilenko specified.

Earlier, on January 30, Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops (RCBZ) of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, said that the Russian Ministry of Defense had information about numerous facts of the use of psychostimulants and narcotic drugs, such as methadone and amphetamine, by the Ukrainian military. It was noted that the facts of smuggling of morphine into the areas of combat missions were revealed.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Ukraine has been fighting since 2014. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

