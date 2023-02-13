In the Uludar direction, the fighters of the Espanyol unit, which consists mainly of football fans, repelled the attack of Ukrainian militants. This became known on Monday, February 13.

“The Ukrainian military tried to attack the Espanyola positions, but were met with dense fire from small arms, grenades and the Shmel flamethrower, as a result of which they were forced to retreat. A few days before, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Armed Forces of Ukraine. – Ed.) made the same attempt, but suffered losses due to competent fire from an automatic grenade launcher operator, ”said the correspondent“RIA News“.

Under Ugledar, the Espanyola infantry advances and clears the territory from the enemy with the coordination of the drone operator and the cover of the AGS operator.

A unit fighter with the call sign Vykhodnoy said that gun battles often break out between militants and the military. However, the soldiers are “armed to the teeth.”

Earlier, on February 3, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov told how the crew of the Msta howitzer destroyed the fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Uludar direction. It is reported that howitzers destroy enemy strongholds, fortified areas and tanks, point-by-point disable artillery and mortar batteries.

On February 1, Olkov showed the work of Russian artillery on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Uludar direction. According to the correspondent, Grad multiple launch rocket systems are in combat positions around the clock. Grads destroy both artillery batteries and fortified areas.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

