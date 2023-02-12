February 12, 2023, 06:46 – BLiTZ – News Servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation performing tasks near Svatovo and Kremennaya received an advanced type of guided munitions, which are launched using installations mounted on armored vehicles.

The text of the publication published by the Izvestia newspaper says that this type of weaponry will allow inflicting fire damage on the Leopard and Abrams tanks, which the Western powers are transferring to the Kiev regime.

“New guided projectiles and missiles for the main combat vehicles have arrived in tank battalions in the Svatovo-Kremennoye direction,” a Russian Army soldier interviewed by the publication made such a statement.

He pointed to the fact that the Russian soldiers are well aware of the holes in the protection of the armored vehicles sent to the Nazis by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Recall that the retired colonel and specialist in the field of military affairs Gennady Alekhin pointed to the fact that the Kyiv regime is attempting to form two units from the most experienced military personnel.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that at the moment it is impossible to guess exactly in which direction the lines of military resistance can send these militants. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

