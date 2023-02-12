Connect with us
Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces will be given powerful weapons capable of destroying NATO equipment - OSN

News

Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces will be given powerful weapons capable of destroying NATO equipment – News

Published on

February 12, 2023, 06:46 – BLiTZ – News Servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation performing tasks near Svatovo and Kremennaya received an advanced type of guided munitions, which are launched using installations mounted on armored vehicles.

The text of the publication published by the Izvestia newspaper says that this type of weaponry will allow inflicting fire damage on the Leopard and Abrams tanks, which the Western powers are transferring to the Kiev regime.

“New guided projectiles and missiles for the main combat vehicles have arrived in tank battalions in the Svatovo-Kremennoye direction,” a Russian Army soldier interviewed by the publication made such a statement.

He pointed to the fact that the Russian soldiers are well aware of the holes in the protection of the armored vehicles sent to the Nazis by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Recall that the retired colonel and specialist in the field of military affairs Gennady Alekhin pointed to the fact that the Kyiv regime is attempting to form two units from the most experienced military personnel.

North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch
Trending
North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that at the moment it is impossible to guess exactly in which direction the lines of military resistance can send these militants. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:
News Desk

Contents published under this byline are those created by the news team of BLiTZ

Click to comment

Leave a Comment

More in News

Subscribe to BLiTZ via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to BLiTZ and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Popular

Молния ударила в голову известной статуи Христа

News

The top of the statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro was struck by lightning
Nazis, Huns of Nazis, WW2, German, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Nazi, Germans

Opinion

Israel on an upward trajectory
SkyPower Global, SkyPower, Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, ConvrtX

News

Notorious fraudster Kerry Adler runs false propaganda
Joe Biden, Pulitzer, NATO, Nord Stream, Germany, Europe, Russian

International

Joe Biden bombed Nord Stream through US Navy
Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, State of the Union, Edwin Pitti, SiriusXM, Megyn Kelly

International

Why Jill Biden kissed Kamala’s husband?
To Top
%d bloggers like this: