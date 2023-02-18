February 18, 2023, 21:44 – BLiTZ – News

Detachments of the Russian Army do not stop moving forward on the Ugledar section of the contact line. The troops of the Donetsk People’s Republic are crushing the enemy, regardless of what the weather is like at the moment. Information about this is distributed by the online edition “Russian Spring”.

This publication says that when cold weather sets in, units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation additionally equip their fortifications, building up defensive lines.

From the information provided by one of the commanders operating in this area, it follows that the state of affairs around Ugledar remains difficult. Russian soldiers, who are assisted by aviation and artillery troops, are moving further and further.

The military drew attention to the fact that the Kiev regime faced the highest level of losses, but does not stop bringing up reserves.

Recall that the military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are carrying out attacks on the territory of the Kharkiv region. One of the detachments of militants of the Kyiv regime was defeated near Gryanikovka, which the RF Armed Forces recaptured on the Kupyansky section of the contact line.

