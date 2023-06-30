Solo Cyclist Asha Malviya: Asha Malviya reached Lucknow on a bicycle trip to India, know who she is

Solo Cyclist Asha Malviya: Who would not know the cyclist Asha Malviya. Asha Malviya, who set out to tour the whole of India alone with the message of women’s safety and empowerment, reached Lucknow and met ITBP Inspector General Shyam Mehrotra and Brigadier Pranav Jaiswal. During this, Inspector General Mehrotra encouraged and appreciated Asha’s spirits.

How many states has Asha Malviya visited so far?

Cyclist Asha Malviya has toured 22 states so far. She has so far completed a journey of 19000 kilometers under her cycle journey. Asha told that in this visit she also got a chance to know about the work being done for women. Very good work is being done for the safety and empowerment of women in the state.

Who is Asha Malviya

Cyclist Asha Malviya is a resident of Nataram village in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. Asha Malaviya has set out alone on a journey of 25 thousand km. On Wednesday, she reached Lucknow, the capital of UP. where he was welcomed. Asha met the police officers. Taking the message of women’s safety and empowerment, Asha has set out on a cycle tour across India.

Asha has met so many people so far

Asha has met Chief Ministers of 16 states, Governors of 17 provinces and police chiefs of 15 states and about 100 IAS and IPS officers during this visit. Let us tell you that on August 15, 2023, Asha will stop her journey after reaching the country’s capital Delhi. But now he has to cover a total distance of 25 thousand km in 28 states of the country in this journey.

