Solver gang busted in VDO exam, 7 accused in custody from Bareilly, deal was done for 15 lakhs

Bareilly : STF (Special Task Force) has arrested the Solver gang in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. In this, 11 including Bihar’s solver have been detained. The gang leader has been described as the Nazim of Moradabad. They were promising to make candidates BDOs for Rs 15 to 20 lakhs. A report has been lodged against the accused at the Hafizganj police station in the countryside late on Monday night. Fake admit cards, Aadhaar card, PAN card, SIM card, seven mobile phones, and Rs 34,460 were recovered from them. Along with this a car was seized.

The examination (exam) of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is on Monday and Tuesday. This exam was being conducted by the Commission for the posts of Village Development Officer, Social Welfare Supervisor etc. But, the solver gang became active even before the exam. Because of which the Bareilly STF team was engaged in gathering information about the solver through surveillance for 15 days. The STF on Monday arrested Keshav Kumar, who appeared in place of Krishan Kumar from the city’s exam center Kanti Kapoor Saraswati Balika Inter College, Vipin Kumar, who appeared in place of Ratan Kumar at Jai Narayan Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College,

Sachin, who appeared in place of Rahul Kumar in GIC, another Danish Ali, who appeared in place of Danish Ali in Baba Ramdas Post Graduate College, Saidpur Bhamaura, was taken into custody. On his tip, the main leader Nazim was arrested. He is a resident of Thakurdwara of Moradabad.

Bareilly Municipal Corporation strict, case will be filed against those who damaged water and sewer lines, know the whole matter

Ganga’s helpers Mohnis, Salwar Neeraj Kumar and Sandeep Kumar M, residents of Bind police station area of ​​Nalanda district of Bihar, candidate Jabir Ali, resident of Civil Lines Moradabad, car driver Kuldeep, resident of Kashipur Uttarakhand, candidate resident of Moradabad and mediator Mukesh Kumar, resident of Nalanda district of Bihar Action has been taken against Salwar Sachin Pandey, Keshav Kumar of Samastipur in Bihar, Ratan Kumar of Jandaha in Baishali district. However, many accused, including the kingpin, were trying to escape after seeing the STF team. But before that, the accused were caught taken.

The deal was fixed for 17 lakhs

STF told that a salwar was given a device by the main leader and made him sit in the exam. In lieu of this, a deal was fixed with the candidate for Rs 17 lakh. However, he was caught before he could pass the candidate in the exam. A SIM card was also found in the Bluetooth device from many people. But due to high security, could not take them to the exam center.

This is how the setting happened

It is said that candidate and mediator Mukesh, a resident of Moradabad, is posted in the army. He is posted in Telangana. Mukesh got the main gangster Nazim set up for himself and other candidates including brother Rajendra. Mukesh told that he made a setting with the main kingpin to make his brother an officer. Nazim was demanding Rs 20 lakh from him. The deal was fixed with him for Rs 15 lakh.

Exam at 31 exam centers of Bareilly

For the UPSSSC exam in Bareilly, 31 exam centers were set up in the city. There will be an exam here on Tuesday as well. The first shift will be from 12 to 2, and the second shift will be from 3 to 5. Here 59935 students will give the exam. For this, static and sector magistrates have been deployed at the exam center. Along with this, exam centers have been equipped with CCTV cameras.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haVRAKr8oA8)