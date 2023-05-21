Somewhere in Bihar there is a possibility of thunderstorm and heatwave, how will be the weather in your city, know what the Meteorological Department says

Bihar Weather News: There will be special weather conditions in Bihar in the next 24 hours. There are chances of heat wave in South Bihar and thunderstorms in North Bihar. In fact, Pachhua is running in South Bihar and Purvaiya is running in North Bihar. According to IMD, the trough line is passing through the foothills of the Himalayas. The trough line is expected to shift in the middle of Bihar in the next two days. Along with this, Western Disturbance will also remain active in Bihar. Due to the combined effect of both the weather conditions, there is a possibility of rain and thundershowers in entire Bihar from May 24 to 26.

Rain with strong wind in many areas

According to the official information of IMD, the whole week will be full of weather changes for Bihar. Here, on Sunday, it rained with strong wind in many areas of Madhepura, Purnia, Araria, Shivhar, Madhubani, Supaul, Sitamarhi, West and East Champaran. There is news of rain in some places, while in many districts of South Bihar people were worried due to the heavy heat.

The sky is spewing fire in seven districts including Patna

In many districts including southern Bihar like Patna, there was heat wave on Sunday. The highest temperature in Patna was recorded at 42 degree Celsius, five notches above normal. The highest temperature in Sheikhpura is 6.1 degrees Celsius above normal, 43.1, Bhojpur is 5.5 degrees Celsius above normal, 43.5, Aurangabad is 5.7 degrees above normal, 44.3, Banka is four and a half degrees above normal, 40.9, Nawada is 5.1 degrees above normal, 42.6 And Nalanda recorded the highest temperature of 42.4 degrees, five notches above normal. Aurangabad recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state. Apart from this, mercury has been recorded at 43.3 degree Celsius in Gaya and 43.8 degree Celsius in Dehri. Twelve districts in the state recorded the highest temperature above 40 degree Celsius.

There is a possibility of heat in these places

There are chances of heat wave in Kaimur, Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Patna, Nawada, Sheikhpura and Khagaria. IMD has issued an alert sharing its official information.

Thunderstorm activities will intensify

IMD Patna’s senior meteorologist Ashish Kumar told that heat wave conditions may prevail in southern Bihar and thunder storm conditions in northern Bihar for the next two days. After this, for the next three days, the activities of storm and water will intensify in the whole of Bihar. Actually this will happen due to the activation of Western Disturbance in Bihar.

