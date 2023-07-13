Somvati Amavasya 2023: Auspicious coincidence will be made on Somvati Amavasya, all wishes will be fulfilled

Somvati Amavasya 2023: The new moon of the month of Sawan is called Hariyali Amavasya. According to Puranas, there is a tradition of celebrating Hariyali Amavasya as Environment Protection Day. According to religious beliefs, all the wishes of the seeker are fulfilled by bathing, donating and worshiping on the day of Somvati Amavasya.

Auspicious yoga is being made on Somvati Amavasya

Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati are worshiped on Somvati Amavasya. This year, the Amavasya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Sawan will be from 10.9 minutes on July 16 to the next day on July 17 at 12.02 minutes. Due to Udaya Tithi being on 17th, Somvati Amavasya fast will be observed on 17th July. There is also Pushkar Yoga on this day. When Amavasya Tithi falls on Monday, then Pushkar Yoga is formed. The bath of the solar eclipse gives the virtue of charity.

Shravan Amavasya fast and religious rituals

With the arrival of rain in the month of Sawan, every corner of the earth turns green and blossoms. Since trees and plants get new life on Shravan Amavasya and human life remains safe because of them, therefore Hariyali Amavasya is very important from the natural point of view as well. The religious rituals performed on this day are as follows-

On this day, bathe in a river, reservoir or pond etc. and after offering Arghya to the Sun God, do tarpan for the ancestors.

Fast for the peace of the soul of the ancestors and give charity to a poor person.

On this day the Peepal tree is worshiped and its rounds are taken.

Planting trees of Peepal, Banyan, Banana, Lemon, Tulsi etc. on Hariyali Amavasya is considered auspicious. Because the gods are believed to reside in these trees.

Uttara Falguni, Uttarashada, Uttara Bhadrapada, Rohini, Mrigashira, Revati, Chitra, Anuradha, Mool, Visakha, Pushya, Shravan, Ashwini, Hasta etc. constellations are considered best and auspicious for tree plantation.

Go to a river or pond and feed flour tablets to the fish. Feed sugar or dry flour to the ants near your house.

On the day of Sawan Hariyali Amavasya, go to Hanuman temple and recite Hanuman Chalisa. Also offer vermilion and jasmine oil to Hanumanji.

What is the significance of Somvati Amavasya?

According to the scriptures, on the day of Somvati Amavasya, there is special importance of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati along with bath-donation and tarpan etc. It is believed that worshiping Bholenath on this day removes all sorrows. Along with this, by performing tarpan etc. on this special day, the fear of Pitra Dosha also goes away and his blessings are received.