Somwari 2023 Fasting Tips: Know important things before fasting on Monday, there will be no weakness

Somwari 2023 Fasting Tips: As soon as Shravan arrives, the devotees of Shiva start preparing for worship. Devotees observe Sawan Somvar Vrat and seek blessings from Lord Shiva for health, wealth and fulfillment of their wishes. While unmarried girls keep this fast to get a good husband, married women keep this fast for happiness in their married life. This year, due to Malmas, Shravan has increased for two months instead of the normal month. Thus the month of Sawan will start on 4th July and end on 31st August, making it 59 days. There will be eight Sawan Mondays instead of four. Due to Tuesday being 4th July, the first fast of Sawan will be observed on 10th July and the last fast on 28th August.

While observing the Sawan Somvar Vrat, one must ensure that he/she stays well-hydrated and consume fast-friendly nutritious foods instead of consuming fried and sweet items. To maintain one’s health one should take proper rest and include probiotics in the diet. Here are some tips to eat healthy for Sawan Somvar Vrat.

1. Start Your Day With Good Hydration To Avoid Headaches

Staying hydrated is important to start your day off right. It is advisable to include hydrating beverages like coconut water, lemonade, home-made iced tea or buttermilk. These drinks replenish electrolytes and keep you fresh throughout the day.

2. Eat fruits that boost your energy

A quick and healthy way to increase your energy levels during fasting is by consuming fruits. Bananas are an excellent choice as they are rich in natural sugars and potassium and provide instant energy.

3. Eat nuts to keep your energy up

Nuts are a great source of energy and essential nutrients. Almonds, pistachios, walnuts and figs can be included in the fasting diet. These nuts provide you with healthy fats, proteins and dietary fibre, which keep you satiated and energized.

4. Include curd with a bowl of fruits at lunch

During lunch, it is necessary to maintain a balanced diet which keeps the stomach full and cool. Yogurt is a probiotic-rich food and can be eaten with a bowl of fruits for maximum benefits. This combination provides essential nutrients, aids in digestion and keeps the body cool.

5. Avoid spices to avoid heartburn

It is advised to avoid spices like black pepper, red chili and green chili to avoid heartburn and discomfort during fasting. One can opt for mild flavors and spices to prevent any gastric problems that may arise during fasting.

6. Avoid heavy food while breaking the fast

Caution is needed in breaking the fast after a long period of abstinence. Heavy meals should be avoided which can lead to severe gastric problems. It is important to eat in moderation and choose light options to ease the digestion process.

7. Add Electrolytes

Fasting leads to dehydration and loss of electrolytes. Be sure to supplement the water with additional electrolytes. It is also helpful to have electrolyte-rich foods such as bananas, pistachios, coconut water and salty foods before and after fasting.

8. Avoid Stress

Fasting creates stress in the body and your cortisol increases. You should try to avoid stressful and triggering situations which may be difficult to deal with at this time. Prioritize rest and relaxation.