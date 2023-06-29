Son did videography on the suspicion of 'black magic'... Father's misdeeds revealed

Capital Delhi A 40-year-old son suspected black magic on his father, for which he secretly videographed his father, but after that something happened that surprised everyone. In the video, the accused father was seen sexually assaulting a 16-year-old minor from the neighborhood.

Father’s misdeeds were recorded on camera

In fact, a 68-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl from one of his neighbors in April. The police said that what brought the matter to light was a video of the alleged act which was recorded by the son of the accused in his mobile camera, which he had secretly installed after suspecting that his father was practicing “black magic”. were in

68 year old man raped 16 year old girl

The 40-year-old son of the accused sent the video to the victim’s father, who contacted the police. The police have also registered a case against the son and a neighbour, who allegedly advised the victim’s father not to lodge a complaint with the police. A senior police officer said that the incident took place between April 20 and 30. “The families of the accused and the victim were very close…the accused used to sexually assault her often in the past. On the relevant day, he called the victim to his house on some pretext and raped her in a room,”. This information was given by a police officer.

Case registered under POCSO, accused arrested

The victim did not tell any member of her family about the incident. “However, the victim’s father received a video from an unknown number at around 11 am on Tuesday, in which his daughter is allegedly being sexually assaulted by the accused,” the officer said. Subsequently, the father approached the police and a case was registered under IPC sections related to sexual assault and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) and the accused was arrested from his house. A senior police officer said, “We are interrogating the son of the accused who had sent the video to the victim’s father… He told us that he was upset over his father’s “suspicious activities” and suspected that he had entered the house. Has done black magic inside… placed a mobile in a corner of the room and carefully hid it with a cloth so that her father could not see it while he was inside.

Son was recording on suspicion of black magic

A few weeks later, the son of the accused saw the video while browsing on his phone and realized that the minor girl was his neighbour. He immediately sent the footage to his father, police said. “The wife of the accused had died many years back and he was living with his unmarried son…however the son had fixed the phone inside the house for a different purpose, to check that his father had performed black magic Whether it is or not, we heard an officer say, “Yet he has been booked under the IT Act for shooting the video and sending it to the victim’s father.” Police said they have registered an IPC section related to criminal intimidation. A person has also been booked under the sections, as he allegedly tried to prevent the parents of the victim from approaching the police in the matter.

Opposition’s next meeting in Bengaluru on July 13-14, Sharad Pawar claims – ‘PM Modi’ restless after Patna meeting!