Sonakshi Sinha: Sonakshi Sinha does not forget to do this work on her every birthday, Dahaad actress herself revealed

Sonakshi Sinha Birthday: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating her 36th birthday on 2 June. These days the actress is garnering praise for the streaming web series ‘Dahaad’. In this, she is seen in the role of a police officer. On every birthday, the actress does not forget to do one thing. In such a situation, you must be thinking that what is that work. Let us tell you.

Sonakshi Sinha’s birthday plans

Sonakshi Sinha is busy these days with her upcoming projects. The actress does not forget to travel on every birthday. This is the only thing she has been doing on her birthday for the past few years. However this time something is different. ANI contacted Sonakshi to know about her birthday plans. During this, the actress revealed about the interesting ritual, which she has been following on her birthday for some time now.

Sonakshi does this work every birthday

Sonakshi Sinha said, “For the last 5-6 years I have been traveling on my birthday… I like to take breaks and spend time with some of my close friends. I have been following this ritual for the last many years. I am currently in the middle of shooting..so on this birthday I can only go close to it. I can go to Alibag or Lonavala. However, I have not decided yet.

sonakshi sinha upcoming movies

Sonakshi Sinha is also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period web series Heeramandi on Netflix. Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Sehgal and Sanjeeda Sheikh are also part of the cast. In 2024, she will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.