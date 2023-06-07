Sonali Seygall Wedding: Who is Ashish Sajnani, with whom Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonali Seygall got married, PHOTOS

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actress Sonali Sehgal has tied the knot today. The actress is married to her long time boyfriend Ashish L Sajnani. Couple has shared the first photos of the wedding on Instagram, which looks like a fairy tale. In the photos, the newly married couple also posed for the smiling paparazzi. They got married in a Gurdwara in Mumbai. Here both promised to be with each other forever.

These celebs reached Sonali Sehgal’s wedding

Many celebrities attended Sonali Sehgal’s wedding. Among them were Karthik Aryan, Luv Ranjan, Sunny Singh, Mandira Bedi, Shama Sikander, Sahil Salathia, Ridhima Pandit and Chahat Khanna. For the wedding, Sonali paired up a pink and white saree, matching veil and beautiful jewellery. While Ashish was wearing white sherwani, pants and shoes. He also wore a pink turban while matching with Sonali.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (@sonnalliseygall)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Who is Ashish L Sajnani

There will be a grand reception for the newlyweds on June 8. A source told Hindustan Times, “The reception is going to be star-studded. The cast of his Pyaar Ka Punchnama including Karthik Aryan will be present. The couple dated each other for 5 years before tying the knot. The actress does not like to talk about her personal life. That’s why he kept this relationship hidden till now. While talking about Sonali Sehgal’s husband’s personal life, Ashish L Sajnani is an entrepreneur and hotelier. Along with this, he is also the founder of Bombay Food Truck. Ashish is a successful businessman away from Bollywood. On the work front, Sonali Sehgal has won the hearts of fans with her performances in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Jai Mummy Di, Noorani Chehra.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @varindertchawla

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsSonnalli Seygall Wedding Live: Sonali Sehgal shared the first photo of Dreamy Wedding, wrote, Patience and Venus instagram