Sonam Kapoor celebrated her birthday in London, know what was special in her birthday

Sonam Kapoor’s birthday

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday in London with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. His close friends were also involved in the party. The pictures have been shared by the actress on her Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor wore a red outfit for the birthday, in which she looked very beautiful. She kept her hair open and did minimal makeup.

Sonam captioned the pictures as, “My two beautiful boys, friends, cake, champagne, oysters, caviar and a perfect summer day!” What more could a girl in a red dress ask for on her birthday.

Sonam is seen kissing on the cheek of husband Anand Ahuja in this picture. Anand is wearing a white outfit. By commenting on the pictures, users are once again wishing him a happy birthday.

His close friends attended Sonam’s birthday. The actress has posted pictures of the celebrations, in which various types of food are visible on the table.

There were many types of delicious dishes in Sonam’s birthday. Apart from cake, there were also pancakes, oysters, caviar. Talking about films, he had shot his film Blind a few years ago. She is playing the role of a blind woman in the film. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.