Sonam Kapoor made fun of Kangana’s English, the actress replied

Bollywood’s ‘controversy queen’ Kangana Ranaut is always in the news. She comments on every incident. Often she also gets embroiled in controversies regarding her comments. Now Kangana has shared an old video of the show ‘Koffee with Karan’, in which Sonam Kapoor is seen making fun of Kangana’s English.

Deepika Padukone is seen with Sonam Kapoor in this old video from the third season of ‘Koffee with Karan’ shared by Kangana on her Instagram. This time while playing the rapid fire round, Karan Johar asked Sonam, ‘If you had the power to speak fluent English to celebrities, what would you use that power for?’ Before answering this question, Sonam says, ‘Can I answer this for sure?’ To this Karan says, ‘Yes.’ Then Sonam is seen praising Kangana’s fashion sense and making fun of her English.

On this old video, Kangana said that what did I get after fighting this film mafia for so many years? So now no outsider will be teased for not knowing English. Anyway the show is now closed forever. In the next story, Kangana wrote that look at the answer I gave her in the end. Despite being 24 and openly bullying, insulting and making fun of me, the way I responded in a calm, easygoing, polite way would never go down well with a bunch of so-called well-educated and English-speaking aunties.

On the other hand, talking about Kangana’s work, she will soon be seen in the film ‘Emergency’. Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in the film ‘Tejas’, which will be released on 20 October 2023.