Sonia Gandhi will give a banquet on the first day of the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru, many veteran leaders including Nitish will attend

Patna. Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will send a message on the first day of the meeting of non-BJP parties to be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. It will include top leaders of 24 non-BJP parties. There will be a two-day meeting at the Taj West End Hotel in Bangalore. The first day’s meeting will start at 6 pm. After this there will be dinner. The next day from 11 o’clock all the top leaders will gather again. There is a possibility that a common alliance of opposition parties will take shape in this meeting and the name of its convenor will also be announced.

Non-BJP leaders including Nitish will join

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the facilitator of the meeting of opposition parties, will attend this meeting. He will be accompanied by JDU National President Lalan Singh and National General Secretary and Minister in Bihar Government Sanjay Kumar Jha. A formal invitation has been sent to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on behalf of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge to attend the meeting.

Results of the meeting of opposition unity in Patna better

Here, in a conversation with journalists in the assembly premises, Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said that the results of the meeting held in Patna regarding opposition unity are better. This is the reason that the second meeting is going to be held soon on 17-18. He said that this too will yield positive results. Bihar has also played a leading role in major agitations in the country before. Again Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken the initiative.

15 teams attended the Patna meeting

In the last meeting of opposition parties held in Patna on June 23, 15 political parties had participated. Rashtriya Lok Dal President Jayant Chowdhary could not attend the meeting due to family commitments. Compared to the last meeting, this time nine more political parties will also be a part of the meeting of opposition parties.

There are 150 Lok Sabha members from the parties attending the meeting.

Sources said that after the meeting of the leaders at the dinner on July 17, there will be a formal discussion on the next day, in which further strategy can be decided regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The 24 political parties which are going to attend the meeting of opposition unity, have around 150 Lok Sabha members.

Law Minister’s two bodyguards clashed outside RJD office, started pushing, even took out pistol

Invitation to Aam Aadmi Party as well

The Aam Aadmi Party has also been invited to the meeting of the opposition. The Aam Aadmi Party had recently said that if the Congress does not clarify its position on the Centre’s ordinance related to Delhi, it will not be a part of any meeting attended by the Congress. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday expressed hope that former Congress President Sonia Gandhi would attend the next meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

Leaders of these parties will also be included

Sources say that MDMK, KDMK, VCK, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Kerala Congress (Mani) will also participate in this meeting.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fv6-RydUjI0) news hindi