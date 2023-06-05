Soul comes to this temple after death, Yamraj’s court is decorated, know the secret

Yamraj Temple: Often people wonder what happens after death? India has been considered the country of Sanatan Dharma. There are many unique temples of different beliefs here, for which people come from far and wide. One of these temples is Yamraj’s temple where people are afraid to go. It is believed that after death the soul first comes to this temple. Here Yamraj’s court is held where he gives judgment according to the deeds of the soul.

Soul comes here first after death

According to religious beliefs, it is said that if a person dies, the soul first comes to this place. This Yamraj’s ancient temple is located at a place called Bharmour in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

This temple looks like a house

It is said that this temple looks like a house. There is also an empty room at the place of this temple. It is believed that Lord Yamraj is sitting in this empty room. Adjacent to this room is another room, which is called the Chitragupta room.

After death, the messengers of Yamraj bring the soul to this temple.

People believe that after the death of a person in this temple of Yamraj, his messengers bring the soul to this temple. Then here Chitragupta gives a complete account of the deeds of the soul.

Yamraj Dev’s court is held in this temple

It is a mythological belief that it is from this temple that the soul is decided to go to heaven or hell. It is believed that the court of Yamraj Dev is held in this temple. where they judge.

Heaven-hell is sent from the 4 doors of the temple

According to Garuda Purana, it has been told that there are four gates in the court of this temple of Yamraj. There is a belief about the temple that the four gates present in this temple are invisible walls. Which are made of gold, silver, copper and iron. It is said that after the decision of Yamraj, his messengers take the soul to heaven or hell through these four invisible doors according to their deeds.