March 13 - BLiTZ. Against the backdrop of a special operation in Ukraine, when the neighbors are noisy, you might think different things. Therefore, it is now difficult for Finns to fall asleep, especially if you know that Ukraine also wanted to join NATO.

On Saturday, Finnish social networks reported loud noises that were heard in Imatra from Russia. Residents speculated that the Russian military was responsible for the noise, but Finnish border guards dismissed those fears, saying the noise was due to gunfire in Svetogorsk, Fontanka.ru reported.

Earlier, Finnish customs officials reported an increase in crimes related to sanctions against Russia. In turn, Finland began building a fence on the border with Russia. Recall that relations between Finland and Russia remain tense due to Finland’s intention to join NATO, as well as the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian army from NATO countries.

Olshansky: United States Department of Defense generals threaten to deprive the Russian Federation of the Internet March 13, 2023 at 17:42