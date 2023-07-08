South 24 Parganas became restless during Panchayat elections, there was bombing and death toll

South 24 Parganas, Amit Sharma. An atmosphere of tension was seen in different parts of South 24 Parganas during the polling held on Saturday under the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. Meanwhile, an Indian Secular Front (ISF) worker was injured in the violence in Bhangad, while in Basanti, a Trinamool worker lost his life after a bomb was hurled at voters standing in a queue to vote. Not only this, on the same day two children were seriously injured in an explosion in Kashipur area while playing with a bomb mistaking it for a ball. Overall, it can be said that tension was seen in some parts of the district during the polling.

Bomb thrown at voters

On Saturday morning, the process of voting was going on at Phoolmalanch Primary School in Phoolmalnchak area of ​​Basanti police station area. Meanwhile, miscreants hurled bombs targeting the voters standing in the queue to vote there. Due to this attack, Trinamool worker Anisur Ustagar (50) fell on the ground in a bloody condition. He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors confirmed him brought dead. Anisur is said to be the nephew of Trinamool candidate Rukaiya Ustagar of booth number-92 of Ustagarpada. Local Trinamool leaders alleged that supporters of independent and ISF candidates were behind the incident. Although. Both sides have termed this allegation as baseless.

West Bengal Panchayat Election: CM Mamta Banerjee will address Birbhum public meeting virtually on 3rd July

Clash between Trinamool Congress and ISF workers

Another incident of violence took place near booth number-163 in Chaltabediya area of ​​Kashipur police station area of ​​Bhangarh. There was a clash between ruling party Trinamool Congress and ISF workers here. There was heavy stone pelting from both the sides. Meanwhile, someone opened fire, in which ISF worker Mast Molla was injured. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police force reached the spot, only then the situation became normal. The injured Molla was brought to Jirengacha Hospital, from where he was shifted to SSKM Hospital. During the polling, there was also a fight between Trinamool and CPI(M) supporters at Hathisala. Trinamool leader Rashid Mollah has been injured in the incident.

#WATCH , West Bengal: "One person is suspected to be dead and yet to be declared by the doctors. The bomb hit the victim’s head…," says Dibakar Das, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) on the alleged blast at Phul Malancha bowling both in South 24 Parganas(Visuals from Phul… pic.twitter.com/gs61pVDAm0

— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

People protested on the arrival of police personnel

On the same day, in Chayoni area of ​​Kashipur police station area of ​​Bhangar, two children mistaking a country bomb for a ball started playing and both were seriously injured when it exploded. Both are eight and 10 years old respectively and they are in a brother-sister relationship. After the incident, they were admitted to Jirangachha Hospital, where in view of the critical condition of both, they were shifted to a hospital in Kolkata. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. Police personnel reached the spot to find out if there was another bomb. Locals have alleged that there was a night-long bombardment last Friday to intimidate voters in the area. The next day after the incident, people also protested when the police personnel came there.

Panchayat elections: Bloody game of violence continues in Bengal, 14 dead, 8 injured so far