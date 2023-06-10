South actress criticizes Prabhas’ look in ‘Adipurush’

The film ‘Adipurush’ will be released in theaters on June 16. When the first teaser of the film was released, many people raised questions about the VFX, characters, looks of the actors. Now South actress Kasturi Shankar has criticized the look of the actors in the film.

Sharing the film’s poster on social media, Kasturi said, “In Adipurush, Prabhas plays Lord Shri Ram but instead of Ram, Prabhas looks like Karna from Mahabharata… Lord Ram and Lakshmana are shown with moustaches. What tradition is this? Many veterans have played the role of Lord Ram in the past. I think Prabhas looks like Karna and not Ram in this film.”

The film ‘Adipurush’ will hit the theaters on June 16. Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan and Devdutt Nag in pivotal roles. The recently released trailer and songs of the film have received a good response from the audience.