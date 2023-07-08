South Africa: Major accident due to leakage of poisonous gas, 16 people including three children died

near johannesburg, south africa Boksburg City At least 16 people, including three children, died due to leakage of poisonous gas from a cylinder. South African police gave this information. At the same time, according to emergency services, at least 24 people are feared dead.

Emergency service and police figures separately

It is not yet clear why there is a discrepancy in the death toll reported by the police and emergency services. South African police said on Wednesday that the accident happened in a settlement in the city of Boksburg, on the eastern side of Johannesburg.

Leakage in the gas cylinder kept in the hut

Emergency services spokesman William Nataldi said the accident occurred due to a leak from a gas cylinder kept in a shack in Angelo township. The leak has now been stopped and rescue workers are searching for casualties at the spot.

Relief work underway at the spot

“The bodies are lying in and around the scene,” Natladi said, adding that investigators and experts were arriving at the scene. Last year in Boksburg, 41 people were killed when a truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas got stuck under a bridge and exploded on Christmas Eve.

