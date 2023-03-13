South Korea and the United States began joint military exercises Freedom Shield

March 13 - BLiTZ. Representatives of the South Korean and American army brigades began joint military exercises Warrior Shield. According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, on Monday, March 13, maneuvers began that reflect the attack of North Korea and the launch of ballistic missiles from Pyongyang.

It is reported that the military exercises will end no later than March 23. During this time, several tasks will be worked out, the purpose of which will be the complete elimination of the nuclear missile threat in the North.

Recall that earlier it was reported about the launch of several ballistic missiles from Pyongyang. Two of them were launched on Sunday, 12 mat.

