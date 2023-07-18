sp bjp tough test before 2024 in ghosi assembly by election rjl

UP Politics: Lucknow. Samajwadi Party’s preparations will be first tested in the by-election to be held on Ghosi assembly seat in Mau district. This seat has become vacant due to the resignation of SP MLA Dara Singh Chauhan. Dara Singh has now again gone to BJP. This by-election will be held before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. How effective will SP’s ‘backward, Dalit, minority’ alliance be in this by-election? This too will come to the fore. Just before the assembly elections of the year 2022, Dara Singh Chauhan, who was the Forest and Environment Minister in the Yogi Government 1.0, left the ministerial post and rode on a bicycle. from Madhuban in the year 2017. Dara Singh, who won the election, contested and won the Ghosi seat on the SP symbol in the 2022 assembly elections. Dara Singh has a good hold in the Lonia Chauhan fraternity, which comes in the backward caste in Purvanchal. He has now joined BJP and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has also become a part of NDA. In such a situation, SP will have to struggle hard to save the seat.