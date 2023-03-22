SP: Chinese President Xi Jinping completes state visit program and leaves Moscow

March 22 - BLiTZ. The Free Press publication reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping left Vnukovo airport on the morning of March 22 and flew away from Russia. The Kremlin reported that the talks between the President of Russia and the President of China lasted about six hours.

Xi Jinping left Moscow, as expected: with an orchestra and a red carpet. From the airport to the gangway of the personal plane of the Chinese leadership there were guards.

For Western countries, Xi Jinping’s working visit to Russia was a “blow” and a real shock. After all, after the re-election, he flew to Russia.

Earlier, the head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, gave a number of tips to the Chinese leader because of his visit to Russia.

Xi Jinping boarded the plane at Vnukovo-2 airport and finally waved his hand to the mourners March 22, 2023 at 08:35