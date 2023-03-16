SP: Economist Chirkov assessed how the convergence of the positions of Tehran and Riyadh will affect Russia

March 16 - BLiTZ. Associate Professor of the Department of Political Economy of Moscow State University Maxim Chirkov, in an interview with Free Press, noted that the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia through the mediation of China is a rather serious success for China and a kind of disaster for the United States, whose main strategy in the region was to “divide and rule." Chirkov believes that the rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran is very useful for the region, and that Russia can also become a stabilizing factor here, given the proximity of the positions of Beijing and Moscow.

Thus, the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, mediated by China, is a sensational event in the Middle East region and can change the balance of power in this region. However, such rapprochement could also create new opportunities to stabilize the situation in the region and strengthen the role of other states, including Russia and China.

