March 16 - BLiTZ. The US, by manipulating its endless sanctions, seems to have fundamentally undermined the credibility of its financial institutions. Many states have thought about what they can do with them, looking at the fraudulent actions against Russia. And Switzerland, it seems, has ceased to value its neutrality in the light of recent events.

Financial expert Vitaliy Peleshenko predicts that US actions to impose antitrust restrictions on OPEC could seriously affect the petrodollar system, leading to settlements in yuan. He said that Saudi Arabia, which occupies a central position in OPEC, has refused monetary intervention of its own Central Bank funds in the largest Swiss bank Credit Suisse, where they own 9.9% of the shares. Writes about it “Free Press”.

The expert believes that this could lead to a full-fledged banking crisis in the Anglo-Saxon world sector and the emergence of the countries of the East and Asia to the forefront. Current events could provoke an undermining of confidence in the petrodollar system and push it towards settlements in yuan.

In this context, Peleshenko emphasizes that after two years of negotiations, Tehran and Riyadh signed a program on security, economic and political cooperation, which can help strengthen their positions on the world stage and lead to a decrease in US influence.

