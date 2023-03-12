March 12 - BLiTZ. Franz Klintsevich, a military specialist and member of the Afghan Veterans Union, said that Russia should stop being politically correct in connection with the appearance of a US military bomber near the borders. The information was published in the publication "Free Press".

It is worth recalling that on March 11, an American B-52H military bomber appeared in the airspace 200 kilometers from the northern capital of Russia. Experts report that he started his flight from Poland, and then kept the trajectory to the UK.

Photo: Official website of the US Department of Defense www.defense.gov

The American media published material where they claim that this is one of the ordinary training flights. The US bomber tried to work out attacks on infrastructure. Russian military experts are confident that over the past year “training” flights from the United States and NATO have increased several times.

According to Klintsevich, it has long been clear that neither NATO nor the United States wants to resolve conflicts peacefully. They long for the moment when Russia loses its military potential. But the Americans did not take into account the fact that they would have to wait a lot. This incident with a US nuclear bomber near Russia was not in history.

The Russian side must stop being politically correct and understand that NATO is committed to a military solution to the conflict.

