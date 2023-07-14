SP leader Azam Khan got another blow, Y category security was removed, once 95 security personnel used to walk with him like a shadow

Lucknow : The government has withdrawn the Y-category security cover given to Samajwadi Party’s national general secretary and former minister Azam Khan. As soon as the orders were received in this regard, the Superintendent of Police removed the security. In a letter issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police Security Department, it has been said that no justification has been found for maintaining Y category security for Azam Khan.

A meeting of the State Level Security Committee was held last year regarding the security provided to VVI. This meeting took place on 8 November 2022. In this, a decision was also taken regarding the security of Azam Khan. On the basis of the report, the Superintendent of Police of Rampur was directed by the Secretary Home. Let us tell you that eight months after the decision of the committee, on July 10, the Home Secretary issued orders to remove the security and on July 12, Superintendent of Police Security Vaibhav Krishna issued orders to the Superintendent of Police of Rampur.

Azam Khan had got this protection for a long time. During the then rule of the Samajwadi Party, 95 policemen were engaged in their security arrangements. Even after the formation of the BJP government, his Y category security system was maintained. Let us tell you that under Y category security, a total of 11 jawans are deployed in the security of the VVIP leader. It also has two commandos and two PSOs.

Were away from party politics since 2020

Azam Khan had distanced himself from party politics since February 2020. After being in jail and in poor health, he is now returning to work. He is meeting the workers regarding the 2024 elections. SP leader Azam Khan along with his son Abdullah Azam went to Malihabad on Tuesday for a mango feast with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav.

Before leaving for Malihabad, Azam spent more than two hours with Akhilesh at the Lucknow party office. The two leaders discussed in detail political issues, especially those related to the opposition alliance and the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. Azam is regularly meeting party leaders and workers in Rampur and preparing the ground for the 2024 elections.

Azam Khan’s security system has been removed – Rampur Superintendent of Police

On the other hand, Superintendent of Police of Rampur, Ashok Kumar Shukla told that he has got the compliance done as soon as the order of the government is received. Azam Khan’s security system has been removed. Now even the guard will not be stationed at his residence. Five police personnel were stationed in the guard at his residence, while three bodyguards used to walk with him.

