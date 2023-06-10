SP MLA’s unique protest in Kanpur, shouting slogans by getting into water for four hours with workers

Kanpur, In Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai along with his councilors and workers staged a unique protest. After the inauguration of the swimming pool by the CM, the MLA protested for 4 hours by getting into the water for not being opened for the public. Along with the MLA, the workers also raised slogans. During this, the MLA said that CM Yogi had inaugurated the swimming pool of Nana Rao Park 63 days ago. Even after this the pool was not opened to the public. This is contempt of the Chief Minister. That’s why I am doing water migration in the pool.

Not yet open after opening

The SP MLA further said that a big scam has taken place in the works of Smart City. Tenders were made by increasing the cost of development works. Officers were also absent in the meeting of Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak 4 days ago. He is nonchalant. They don’t even care about the honor of the Chief Minister. Amitabh Vajpayee said that earlier also on May 31, he had staged a protest with the youth sitting next to the swimming pool. According to him, this swimming pool is very important for the youth. It has been renovated by spending crores of rupees under the Smart City Mission. It was said that people would be able to learn swimming in it throughout the year. But it was inaugurated by the CM on 6th April. Since then it has not yet been opened to the public.

Made in 13.71 crores under Smart City

It goes on to say that the swimming pool built inside Nana Rao Park has been renovated for Rs 13.71 crore under Smart City. It has been prepared keeping in view the standards of the Olympics. This swimming pool is made of 50×18 meters. In this, swimming can be done by 6 swimmers at a time. It is completely covered. This can be used for 8 months of the year. Roof ventilator has also been installed in this pool for humidity control. An additional splash pool and rain forest shower-baby pool have also been provided for the attraction and entertainment of small children.