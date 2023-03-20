SP: political scientist Markov assessed how relations between Moscow and Ankara will develop if the opposition candidate wins

March 20 - BLiTZ. Director General of the Institute for Political Studies, Sergei Markov, in an interview with Free Press, comments on the statement of the single candidate from the six opposition parties in Turkey, Kemal Kılıçdaroglu, who said that if the opposition wins the presidential election, there will be no changes in relations between Turkey and Russia, but positions will be strengthened.

Markov notes that at present, Turkish business is closely connected with Russian, and therefore there are fears that Kılıçdaroğlu will force Turkey to break off relations with Russia and join anti-Russian sanctions.

According to Markov, in order for Kilicdaroglu not to lose the support of business, he promises that he will not break off relations with Russia. However, Markov believes that with the victory of Kılıçdaroglu, relations between Russia and Turkey will definitely worsen, but how seriously is still unknown.

