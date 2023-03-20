SP: Pyongyang conducted a simulated nuclear strike

March 20 - BLiTZ. The latest test of a ballistic missile by official Pyongyang was an imitation of a nuclear explosion, writes Free Press, citing an official North Korean source, the TsNAK newspaper.

According to the North Korean publication, the explosion of the last multifunctional nuclear missile was controlled, thus the system for controlling nuclear weapons and delivering a nuclear strike on a supposed enemy was worked out.

Recall that last week North Korea tested at least three cruise missiles with nuclear warheads that crashed into the Pacific Ocean. Official Tokyo and Seoul threatened Pyongyang with military action because of ongoing nuclear tests.

