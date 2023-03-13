March 13 - BLiTZ. General Paul Nakasone, head of US Cyber ​​Command and the National Security Agency, has asked the Biden administration for more cybersecurity funds because he sees Russia as a very dangerous adversary. Russian cyber attacks have already damaged critical infrastructure in the United States and Ukraine, so the Pentagon has requested $11.2 billion for cybersecurity in 2023, and CISA - $2.5 billion. This, citing sources, writes Svobodnaya Pressa.

Nakasone says that the allocated funds will be used to cooperate with the FBI and protect NATO. Some experts suggest that US intelligence agencies may be using social engineering techniques to intercept critical traffic in Russia.

Americans consider China, North Korea and Iran to be real threats and are ready to use any tools to combat digital threats, including blackmail. The United States has already engaged in digital intelligence in Russia and other countries, American budgetary funds have been spent on subordinating several post-Soviet countries under the control of the Pentagon.

