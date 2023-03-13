SP: What threatens America with a new Chinese defense minister

March 13 - BLiTZ. Chinese leader Xi Jinping continues to lead the country. Li Qiang, a former governor of Zhejiang and a protégé of Xi Jinping, has become the new prime minister. About this writes the publication "Free Press".

The prime minister also replaced some key ministers, including the defense minister. Chinese defense ministers usually serve for one five-year period. Li Shangfu, China’s new defense minister, creator of China’s lunar program and missile launch commander, will develop the cybertroop, space force and other high-tech weapons used in future conflicts.

He is also associated with China’s major technology projects such as the Shandong aircraft carrier and the Tiangong space station. The United States has already imposed personal sanctions against Shanfu related to China’s purchase of Russian fighter jets and an anti-aircraft missile system aimed at combating warplanes and missiles.

