Space Flower: NASA shared a beautiful picture of a flower grown in space, see photo here

Space and the universe are vast areas that are still being explored. Every day, researchers and scientists make fascinating discoveries that leave us in awe. Not only this, many of them are also making efforts to grow vegetation in outer space. The result of these efforts is that many scientists have been able to grow vegetables and gardens in outer space. Recently, NASA shared a beautiful picture of a flower grown on the International Space Station. read ahead…

Zinnia grown in the classroom

The NASA post explains that “this zinnia was grown in orbit as part of the veggie facility on the International Space Station (orbit). Scientists have been studying plants in space since the 1970s, but NASA astronauts This particular experiment was launched on the @ISS in 2015 by Kjell Lindgren.”

Fresh food can be found during Moon, Mars mission

The post further added, “Our space garden isn’t just for show: learning how plants grow in orbit will help us understand how to grow crops from Earth, be it on long-term missions to the Moon, Mars Provides a valuable source of fresh food and much [email protected] have grown lettuce, tomatoes and chili peppers, among other vegetables, on the ISS.

Zinnia is a light orange colored flower which is seen in full bloom in the viral Instagram picture. Project Experiment aims to evaluate plant growth and development in space, with a special emphasis on the composition of the microbial flora, as well as assessing the performance of on-orbit tasks and the Veggie facility. Within hours of this post being shared, it got more than four lakh likes and till now more than 8 lakh likes have been received. The share has also received many comments.

