Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that the kingdom's troops would never take part in the Ukrainian conflict. In an interview with Vanguardia, she stressed that Spain is ready to send its military only if there was an attack on one of the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance.

“The Spanish military would intervene only if there was an attack on a NATO country,” the head of the defense department said, adding that “never, never a single detachment of any NATO country” will intervene in the Ukrainian conflict.

Leopard tanks should not be used to attack Russian territories, the minister pointed out:

“I strongly insist that Leopard has only one goal: to protect, not attack, Russia.”

She spoke about the idea of ​​joint purchases of ammunition for Kyiv by the EU countries. Robles considers such an initiative reasonable, since “ammunition is not enough in all countries.” She commented on the Spanish politician and the likelihood of a nuclear war. She noted that the government of the kingdom does not believe in such a development of the conflict, in which a nuclear war would begin, since this would be “terrible and tragic for mankind.”

As reported by the BLiTZ, the Spaniards were outraged by the visit of their Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to Ukraine. Readers pointed out that not all Spaniards share the policy of the head of government, many “are on the side of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”