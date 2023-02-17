Spanish minister urged to stop following US interests in Ukraine

Spanish Minister for Social Rights Ione Belarra called on the country’s authorities to stop following US interests in the conflict in Ukraine. She stated this on February 17 at the 3rd European Conference for Peace.

“Today we in Spain must stop following the interests of the United States. I solemnly ask the PSOE (the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party. – Ed.) To reconsider their position and admit a year later that it is a mistake to contribute to the escalation of the war, ”said Belarra.

She also proposed organizing a new alliance of countries advocating a peaceful solution to the conflict. Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez are doing it now, she said.

Belarra also did not rule out that Spain could send its soldiers to participate in the conflict in Ukraine. She explained her fears by the fact that at first the European governments assured that they would not send offensive weapons to Kyiv. However, after a while they broke their promise. Also, in her opinion, it can happen with a promise not to send their soldiers to Ukraine.

Earlier, on February 14, it was reported that Spain would begin training the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to operate Leopard tanks in the next two weeks. This was stated by Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles after participating in a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

On February 1, it became known that Spain intends to transfer four to six repaired Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine. This was reported on February 1 by the newspaper El País.

On January 25, El País newspaper reported that Spain would join the European Allies’ plan to supply Ukraine with Leopard tanks. According to the publication, a total of 347 such tanks are in service with the kingdom. As Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has indicated, Madrid will remain united and coordinate its actions with the rest of the allies, and above all with Europe.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. So, it was noted that the tanks will not help to carry out the offensive and will be destroyed.

