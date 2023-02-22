Spartak beat Lokomotiv 1:0 in the RPL match

Spartak defeated Lokomotiv in the first match of the 1/4 finals of the Way of the Russian Premier League (RPL) with a score of 1:0. The winning goal was scored by Danil Prutsev, writes “Sport Express” February 22.

The match between the Moscow teams took place at the RZD Arena. The only goal was scored by the red-white midfielder in the 16th minute of the meeting.

“In the 78th minute, Lokomotiv defender Stanislav Magkeev equalized the score, but the chief referee of the meeting, Vladislav Bezborodov, canceled the goal after a VAR prompt,” the publication reports.

According to the judges, Lokomotiv striker Francois Camano was offside and influenced the episode.

The return game of the 1/4 finals of the Russian Cup between the teams will be held on February 27 at the Otkritie Bank Arena. The beginning is at 20.00 Moscow time.

On this day, it was reported that the Russian football player Artem Dzyuba, who joined Loko in the winter after a long search for a team, will make his debut for the railroad in the first match of the 1/4 finals of the RPL Way. It is symbolic that his first game with the team against Spartak, because he is a pupil of the club.

On February 13, it became known that Spartak had extended the contract with head coach Guillermo Abascal. It is noted that now the agreement with a specialist from Spain is calculated until 2025.

On February 10, Spartak won the pre-season tournament Winter Cup of the Russian Premier League (RPL) in the UAE. In the third round, the Moscow team beat Sochi 2-0. The goals for Spartak were scored by Mikhail Ignatov and Keita Balde.

Prior to that, on January 24, the club announced the signing of contracts with two new players – the Portuguese Tomas Tavares and Alexis Duarte from Paraguay. 21-year-old Tavares previously played in the Portuguese team Benfica, 22-year-old Duarte – in Cerro Porteño.